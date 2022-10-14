Whither Tulsi?

I noted and commented on Tulsi Gabbard’s announcement that she had exited the Democratic Party here (“Tulsi Gabbard quits Dems”) and here (“The compleat Tulsi”). I wondered what comes next and expressed the hope that John Hinderaker might be able to figure it out when he hosts her at the Center of the American Experiment‘s Fall Briefing tomorrow night.

I hope that she joins the Republican Party. She is a powerful advocate for her mostly congenial positions on the issues that have separated her from the Democrats. To take just one example, her critique of the left’s war on truth — as in the new sex and gender insanity — hits a hot button with perfect accuracy.

She has now dropped one clue in agreeing to stump on behalf of underdog New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc, per Bolduc’s announcement (tweet below). That is an interesting choice on her part. Perhaps John will be able to add some color regarding her future intentions after tomorrow’s event.

.@TulsiGabbard is a fellow change agent and independent-minded outsider willing to speak truth to power. I'm honored to have her support and looking forward to barnstorming NH with her! #NHSEN pic.twitter.com/XRB14LaMhx — Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) October 12, 2022

JOHN adds: I look forward to meeting Ms. Gabbard tomorrow and I will give a full report late tomorrow night or Sunday morning. I think she is one of the most charismatic people now in politics and will be interested to see how she comes across in person. And I will do my best to get a fix on her future plans, although I expect she will be close-mouthed on that subject.