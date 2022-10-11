The compleat Tulsi

Tulsi Gabbard’s announced exit from the Democratic Party via Twitter this morning was only a small slice of the larger video below she has posted on YouTube as episode 1 of The Tulsi Gabbard Show. The whole thing makes for a thoroughgoing denunciation of Democrats and the Democrat Party line. At the same time she sketches out her agreement with key Republican and conservative positions. She is a highly persuasive and winning advocate of the positions she stakes out on the contentious issues she addresses in the video. It is must viewing.

I still wonder what her next move is. I hope she lands on our side. That much I can tell you. I’m counting on John Hinderaker to figure it all out when he hosts her at the Center of the American Experiment’s well-timed if sold-out Fall Briefing this weekend.