GOP at 217

John Sexton updates five House races that were called yesterday for the GOP here at Hot Air. The AP story here includes quick takes on a few close California House races that hang in the balance. By the end of the day the GOP total stood at 217, one away from a majority. Democrats stand at 205.

Two of the five GOP wins (David Schweikert and Juan Ciscomani) reflected close races in Arizona congressional districts. What, did the Dems forget to cheat there? One was in New York (Brandon Williams) and two were in California (Ken Calvert and Michelle Steel).

The GOP is on the verge of claiming a majority, but it is not a done deal yet. Prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy will have a tiny majority to work with, at best. Let the infighting begin.