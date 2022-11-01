Ramirez strikes on Halloween

Michael Ramirez observed Halloween yesterday with the editorial cartoon posted here at his Substack site (below). He calls it “Scary Inflation.” President Biden seems to have taken over from “Dr. Jill.” As Dracula strikes Biden covers for him. We are to believe that all is well as Biden touts the wonderworking power of the Inflation Reduction Act. Ramirez himself strikes in this cartoon with a dry and biting wit.
Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Michael Ramirez. All rights reserved. Republished with permission.
