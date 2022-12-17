Accountability In Journalism

For many years I have followed, off and on, the New York Times Corrections section. In years past, there were some doozies. You could search our site for many, many instances. This is a personal favorite from 2002, when Power Line was new:

An article on Nov. 10 about animal rights referred erroneously to an island in the Indian Ocean and to events there involving goats and endangered giant sea sparrows that could possibly lead to the killing of goats by environmental groups. Wrightson Island does not exist; both the island and the events are hypothetical figments from a book (also mentioned in the article), ‘Beginning Again,’ by David Ehrenfeld. No giant sea sparrow is known to be endangered by the eating habits of goats.

At one time, I suspected that a subversive–possibly even a conservative!–was in charge of the Times’ Corrections section. But in recent years, the paper has retrenched. Its Corrections section admits nothing of importance. In particular, the Times has never corrected its propagation of the Russia collusion hoax, for which, if memory serves, one or more of its reporters received Pulitzers. As far as the Times is concerned, the hoax stands. But then, the Times has never corrected Walter Duranty’s pro-Communist lies either. So why should we be surprised? An institution that has never had any integrity, still has no integrity.

These thoughts are prompted by today’s Corrections section. It includes items like these:

An article on Friday about a Qatari bribery case involving Eva Kaili, a European Parliament member, described incorrectly a European Parliament group focused on relations with the Arabian Peninsula that is chaired by Hannah Neumann. It is a delegation, not a committee.

Glad they cleared that up! Two more:

A television review on Tuesday of the series “Kindred” misstated the title of a play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. It is “An Octoroon,” not “Octoroon.” A Critics’ Picks article on Friday about the best art books of 2022 misidentified the Italian artist Simone Martini’s region of origin. He was Tuscan, not Umbrian.

Other than that, they got everything right! About that Russia collusion hoax? The worst fake reporting of the 21st Century? Don’t hold your breath. The Times presents a seamless socialist surface to the world. No regrets allowed.