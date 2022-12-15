Anatomy of a Fraud

Cliff Sims was the Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Strategy and Communications in the Trump administration. He was an eyewitness to the “Russian disinformation” fraud, and a participant. He told the story in a series of tweets:

Want to know what it's like to deal with some journalists who "cover" the Intel and NatSec communities at the highest level, but actually serve more like mouthpieces of the permanent security state? Here's a story about how wrong they can be without consequences. Thread… — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 15, 2022

Oct. 16: @RepAdamSchiff suggest the laptop might be a part of a Russian effort to "smear" Biden. Oct. 19: @JohnRatcliffe says there's NO intel to support Schiff's lie. The press played it like it was a "battle." History has proven who was a liar & "politicized" their position. pic.twitter.com/6mQGijQ06R — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 15, 2022

Oct. 19, then-@politico reporter @NatashBertrand preps a story about 50 former Intel officials claiming the Biden laptop story is Russian disinfo. I warn her that it is NOT and point her to Ratcliffe's statements. She writes it anyway and gives Democrats the headline they want. pic.twitter.com/W3otv7GUTy — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 15, 2022



Infuriating! But then it happened again, with some of the same players:

Oct. 28: @NatashBertrand calls claiming @JohnRatcliffe "went off script" with his comments about Iran, the implication being that they actually weren't trying to hurt Trump. She had two anonymous "senior officials" as sources. I push back hard with two main points… — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 15, 2022

2. How could Ratcliffe go "off script" when it's his script? We were still writing his remarks in the motorcade on the way to the press conference, right up until moments before he went on stage. The whole angle of the story made no sense. @NatashaBertrand said didn't care. — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 15, 2022

At some point, exasperated that the truth didn't seem to matter when @NatashaBertrand was fixated on building a narrative, I snapped and said it was "garbage reporting."@blakehounshell replied that I was a "garbage person." And @politico published another misleading story. pic.twitter.com/6Y2GzDPRCd — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 15, 2022

But @CNN hired @NatashaBertrand and the @nytimes hired @blakehounshell. None of them — Schiff, the former Intel officials who lied about the laptop…the journalists involved — have ever admitted they were wrong. And these headlines remains on @politico to this day. /end pic.twitter.com/KPkuNsFF1O — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) December 15, 2022



It’s a disgusting story, but a useful reminder that outlets like Politico, the New York Times, CNN, etc., are not innocents who inadvertently get things wrong, but are naked partisans who are happy to lie to benefit their party, the Democrats.

Via Breitbart.