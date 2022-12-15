Posted on December 15, 2022 by John Hinderaker in Hunter Biden, Intelligence, Iran, Media Bias

Anatomy of a Fraud

Cliff Sims was the Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Strategy and Communications in the Trump administration. He was an eyewitness to the “Russian disinformation” fraud, and a participant. He told the story in a series of tweets:


Infuriating! But then it happened again, with some of the same players:


It’s a disgusting story, but a useful reminder that outlets like Politico, the New York Times, CNN, etc., are not innocents who inadvertently get things wrong, but are naked partisans who are happy to lie to benefit their party, the Democrats.

Via Breitbart.

