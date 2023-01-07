All is proceeding as foreseen

In my facetious new year’s predictions I foresaw that Kevin McCarthy would find a way to win election as Speaker of the House in January. I added that by February he would begin to wonder why he wanted the job so badly. I’m thinking he began the wondering last week, so might have missed on that one.

I did not foresee that a fight might break out over the Speaker election. The New York Post reports that Alabama’s Rep. Mike Rogers had to be restrained from going after Matt Gaetz when Gaetz voted “present” on the fourteenth ballot. That’s the sprit! More on Rogers here. Gaetz was restrained by Rep. Richard Hudson. More on Hudson here.

As the election proceedings continued I couldn’t get enough of Matt Gaetz. Through those 15 ballots that ultimately delivered the Speakership to McCarthy with a last-minute assist from Gaetz, I wondered whom Gaetz might nominate next. Why not Gaetz himself? Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for me, Matt Gaetz.

I did foresee that evidence of President Biden’s age-related physical and mental decline would continue to mount. The evidence permeated Biden’s January 5 remarks on his “parole program” to stem facilitate and conceal illegal immigration. He barely comprehends the text he is reading: “That’s not just human smuggling at the border. We’re focused on cracking down on drug smuggling, which is a serious and deadly promise — or, excuse me, a pro- — problem. And I made a promise we would try this.”

I did not foresee that Biden would pretend to address the national security crisis he has created in the dissolution of our southern border. George Fishman explains what that’s all about in the New York Post column “Biden tries to pull the old end run with his latest immigration plan.” Fishman explores the history and legal issues in the parole program before making this definitive point:

Biden’s parole scheme conveys huge benefits to him. If aliens enter the United States on parole, they won’t be apprehended and won’t be counted in the Biden administration’s now massive border numbers. In fact, Biden will be able to crow about bringing the border under “control,” simply by pretending the border doesn’t exist….

With much more pretending and blaming to come in 2023.