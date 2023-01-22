Here, there & everywhere

I think we may be moving beyond the “no there there” stage of the Biden classified documents matter. We don’t know how many documents are involved or what they are, but their diverse locations are suggestive of gross negligence. The Daily Mail now reports “EXCLUSIVE: Biden classified files were sent to ANOTHER D.C. location before they were stored at think tank – by team led by aide who’d been recommended by Hunter – sparking more questions about the documents debacle.”

The Daily Mail comments: “The new location adds yet another layer to the confusing classified documents debacle in which the files ended up inside a locked cabinet at the Penn Biden Center where they got discovered in November 2022 – while raising new questions about the total universe of people who might have had access to the documents over a last six years.”

The Daily Mail zooms in on Kathy Chung: “The woman who oversaw the packing and shipping of Biden’s documents [to temporary quarters] in 2017 was former administrative assistant Kathy Chung, who secured the position with a well-placed recommendation from Hunter Biden, who touted her capabilities to his father….There is no indication that Chung knew that the boxes of documents also included documents marked classified that Biden lawyer Patrick Moore discovered while clearing out Biden’s former DC office in November.”

One can’t help but wonder what tomorrow will bring.