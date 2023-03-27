Eva’s greatest hits

I must lead a sheltered life not to have heard of Eva Vlaardingerbroek. I only learned of Ms. V. this morning from reading Taki Theodoracopulos’s enticingly headlined Spectator column “My lunch with a Dutch blonde bombshell.” It is published in the March 25 number of the Spectator’s UK magazine under the somewhat blander headline “The lost art of lunching.”

Having met Ms. V. for lunch, Taki reports that he immediately asked her to marry him and she agreed to an engagement first — “as we have plenty of time.” (Taki is 86.) Taki notes that Ms. V. recently led the 40,000-strong march of Dutch farmers protesting the government demand that they sell their land to the state. John Hinderaker touched on related events in Denmark here earlier this month and here last year, but without any mention of Ms. V.

Filling out the picture, Taki adds that “Eva is a political and cultural commentator, as well as a legal philosopher. She’s a regular on Fox News in America and GB News in Blighty, as well as many other outlets across the world.”

Looking her up on YouTube, I found this compilation of her greatest hits. Ms. V. has posted it under the title “Eva Vlaardingerbroek counters leftist narratives for 6:42 minutes straight” (from the Swedish channel Riks [?]). I think I would have found this to be 6:42 well spent even if I had previously heard of Ms. V.