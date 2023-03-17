Dutch Farmers Strike Back

We have written (here and here) about the Dutch government’s war on its own people. In service to the mythical god of global warming, the Netherlands is driving its farmers out of business. Which is not only bad for the farmers, it is bad for the Dutch economy, since that country is the number two exporter of food products in the world. Not to mention that it is bad for those Dutch citizens who like to eat.

But the forces of good are striking back. The London Times headlines: “Anti-green BBB farmers’ party stuns Dutch politics.”

A populist party set up by farmers has made huge gains in Dutch elections, in a sign of public dissatisfaction with the socially liberal ruling coalition. The BoerBurgerBeweging (Farmer-Citizen Movement), also known as the BBB, won almost 20 per cent of the vote, giving it 15 seats in the Senate, the upper house of parliament.

I don’t understand the Netherlands’ system, but I take it this was some kind of regional election.

The BBB opposes government plans to cut harmful emissions by reducing livestock numbers and buying out farms.

The leader of the party attributed her victory to turnout by normal people:

The result is a big personal victory for Caroline van der Plas, the BBB leader, who told supporters last night: “This isn’t normal, but actually it is! It’s all normal citizens who voted.”

Sounds right to me. PPP is mainly a pro-farm party, but it also has embraced other positions at odds with the EU establishment:

[I]ts remit has broadened to embrace traditional, conservative Dutch social and moral values. These include opposing immigration and calling for a ban on Muslim women wearing the burka.

So PPP will now be classified as “far right” in the respectable European press. But give them time: it won’t be long before not wanting to eat insects instead of meat will get you classified as “far right.”