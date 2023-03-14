Feeding Our Future fraud goes to the laundromat

Jack Prelutsky has a good poem titled “A wolf is at the laundromat.” Attending yesterday’s press conference on the charges brought against ten new defendants in Minnesota’s massive Feeding Our Future fraud, I thought “a thief is at the laundromat.”

United States Attorney Andrew Luger held the press conference to announce the unsealing of charges against 10 new defendants in Minnesota’s very own massive Feeding Our Future fraud late yesterday morning. I was there in the first row and can be seen from the back thumbing through the indictments in Lou Raguse’s KARE 11 story (video below). There was a glint in Luger’s eye when he mentioned that one of the defendants laundered his money through the purchase of a laundromat.

Luger’s presentation yesterday highlighted the outlandish audacity of the fraud. He featured the story of defendant Kawsar Jama, of Eagan, Minnesota. Jama claimed to be serving free lunches to 2,560 children in rural Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, population 2,500. “In case you haven’t done the math,” Luger noted, “that means she claims to be feeding everybody in Pelican Rapids every day whether they were children or not…”

He summarized her case as involving no food, no children, no site, but rather a fraudulent lease and the help of a friend to invent names of fictitious beneficiaries. Jama spent the proceeds on real estate and vehicles including a Tesla Model X and an Infiniti QX56 SUV, so they were at least put to good use.

You can see the cinematic potential in this monumentally politically correct crime spree whose mastermind was Aimee Bock, a white lady claiming discrimination whenever anyone asked a question about her good works. She could go toe to toe with Ilhan Omar in the victim sweepstakes. Omar wins, of course — no one can lay a glove on her. Bock is under indictment in one of the previously charged cases.

The ten new defendants raise the total charged from 50 to 60. I can do that much math. All but a few are Somali. By the same token, I believe that one of my Somali friends helped expose the fraud and assist in the investigation.

Standing out from the crowd in the new batch of defendants is one Sharon Denise Ross, of Big Lake, Minnesota. She is not Somali. Ross spent the proceeds in the same fashion as Jama, with the addition of “payments to family members.”

Luger opened the press conference by observing that the song remains the same. Aimee Bock remains at the center of the fraud. The feds have recovered a fraction of the funds. Yesterday he cited $66.6 million in recovered assets and promised more indictments to come.