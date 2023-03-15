Liar-in-Chief: ‘Republicans should pass my budget instead of calling [for] defunding the police’

Yes, he really said that.

Speaking to a group of mass shooting survivors in Monterey Park, California, on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said, “Congressional Republicans should pass my budget instead of calling for cuts in these [mental health] services or defunding the police or abolishing the FBI, as we hear from our MAGA Republican friends.”

Biden: "Congressional Republicans should pass my budget instead of calling [for] defunding the police." pic.twitter.com/YpAlG7Kq3d — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 14, 2023

Knowing that their radical agenda has inflicted enormous damage on the country, the Biden administration fully understands the need to deflect responsibility in order to win in 2024. Still, pawning this one off on the Republicans may be a bridge too far, even for them.

Although Biden has tried to distance himself from his party’s calls to defund the police for political reasons, this preposterous, dangerous crusade begins and ends with the Democrats.

A spokesman for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told the New York

Post Biden was trying to “distract from his unserious budget.”

“The Democrat Party is the well-established party of the destructive Defund the Police movement and soft-on-crime policies that are making cities across America less safe,” he said.

“After all, Vice President [Kamala] Harris supported bailing out rioters during the summer of 2020, and 173 House Democrats voted to protect D.C.’s radical crime bill, which Biden himself will reverse when he signs a bill written and championed by House Republicans.”

Abolishing the FBI is another matter. Burning the bureau down to the ground and building a new one might be an idea whose time has come. The FBI’s 2016 mission to destroy then-presidential candidate Trump has since metastasized into open war against him and even those who support him. The FBI became weaponized at its highest levels during the Obama administration and has since acted as the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party.

Ahead of the 2020 election, the FBI scuttled an investigation into Hunter Biden and worked with Big Tech to suppress the laptop story. And following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, the agency made prosecution of protestors its number one priority.

Defunding the police and abolishing the FBI shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same sentence.

Biden’s remark, ridiculous as it was, shouldn’t really surprise us all that much. Examples of his fast and loose relationship with the truth could fill a book. Although the far-left may have been impressed by his sheer audacity, it won’t play well with independents, the voters who decide elections, who are well aware which party championed the defund the police movement.

And what does his budget have to do with defunding the police anyway?