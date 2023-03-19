Miss Iraq Runs for Office

We last saw Sarah Idan when she was Miss Iraq in the 2017 Miss Universe pageant. She made international news when Miss Israel posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram, with kind words about Ms. Idan. That caused predictable blowback in the Arab world, causing Idan to issue an apology in Arabic. It wasn’t enough; her Iraqi citizenship was revoked and her family fled to another country.

While she represented Iraq in the 2017 pageant, by that time Idan, having volunteered as a teenager to work with the U.S. Army as a translator, was living in California. Now, appalled by the Left’s anti-Americanism, she is running for Congress:

She fled war-torn Iraq for a better life in America, and now Sarah Idan is ready to do battle here — against the woke Democrats she says have turned the country upside down. “There’s a voice missing. There’s the immigrant who f—ing suffered and came here and lived the American dream,” Idan, 33, said this week on the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War. The one-time beauty queen — who represented Iraq in Miss Universe in 2017 and faced death threats after befriending and snapping a selfie with Miss Israel -— aims to throw her tiara in the ring for a California congressional run….

Idan intends to run as a Democrat, but her fury is reserved for that party’s left-wing elements:

[S]he already knows what her first campaign will be: rooting out “crazy far left and woke voices” in her own Democratic party obsessed with so-called “white privilege.” “Shut up—-because you have no idea how privileged you are,” Idan said. The fiery feminist and human rights activist has spoken out against extreme left Dems, such as Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, blasting her for her incendiary comments about Jews and Israel. “I don’t stand for your anti-American, antisemitic, Muslim Brotherhood agenda, using this democracy to further your…Islamic socialism goals of dividing and weakening our country,” Idan tweeted. “I would just be the opposite of Ilhan Omar. I’m a Democrat and liberal, but I don’t think like you – I don’t hate this country,” Idan noted.

I am sure that Sarah Idan speaks for a great many immigrants.

Her tumultuous background gives her a unique perspective on what she sees as the greatness of the American dream. “They hate when I say anything good about this country, when I say I love it and have rights here,” she fumed. “They want to hear you say, ‘No, this is a horrible country, a horrible government, and we have no rights.’”

***

“We need fresh people in office to take out the communists, pushing crazy policies,” said Idan. “I may have been born in Iraq, but my soul is American.”

Is there room in California’s Democratic Party for a pro-American candidate? I doubt it, but I commend Ms. Idan for trying.