Tucker Carlson’s Expose Blew a Rather Large Hole in Dems ‘Deadly Insurrection’ Story

For over two years, Democrats have portrayed the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as a deadly insurrection staged by supporters of then-President Donald Trump and elevated the threat it posed to our “democracy” to the level of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
They did so by cherry-picking the surveillance footage the public was allowed to see and keeping the rest under wraps for “security reasons.”
On his Monday night show, Tucker Carlson shared some of the previously unseen footage and it told a remarkably different story than the one that has been force-fed to the American people by the highly partisan and duplicitous House Jan. 6 Committee.
Before airing the clips, Carlson told viewers:
It doesn’t answer every question from Jan. 6. Far from it. But it does prove, beyond doubt, that Democrats in Congress, assisted by [then-Reps] Adam Kinzinger [R-IL] and Liz Cheney [R-WY], lied about what happened that day. They are liars. That is conclusive.
The footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress. Instead, it shows police officers escorting protestors through the building.
Carlson acknowledges that while a small minority of the protestors turned violent, breaking windows and injuring Capitol police officers, the vast majority of them were peacefully protesting what they believed had been a fraudulent election. Numerous irregularities had been identified and detailed in sworn affidavits from approximately 1,000 poll workers at battleground state vote-counting centers. Additionally, Big Tech and the legacy media had conspired to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.
The first clip (begins at the 5:40 mark in the video below) focused on Jacob Chansley, better known as the QAnon Shaman, who with his fur hat, Viking horns, and painted face and chest, instantly became the face of Jan. 6. Chansley, a navy veteran, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for his “crimes” that day.
Carlson said that “virtually every moment of his time inside the Capitol was caught on tape.” Yet, he is shown being peacefully escorted through the building by police officers who acted “as his tour guides.” They are even seen opening doors for him.
He offers up a prayer of thanks from the Senate floor to his “heavenly father” for “these police officers to allow us into the building.”
The camera cuts to a clip of (Republican turned independent turned Democratic) strategist Steve Schmidt saying, “Shoot him [Chansley], shoot him,” to wild applause from his audience.
The New York Post’s Miranda Devine asked why this footage was not used as exculpatory evidence at Chansley’s trial. Why not indeed? Were his attorneys given access to it?
The next portion of the expose focuses on the late Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick who died on Jan. 7 after suffering two strokes.
The Democrats’ preferred narrative is that Trump supporters “incited a deadly insurrection.” Police officers were killed. Initially, in unison, the legacy media repeated the claim (started by the New York Times) that Sicknick had been struck in the head with a fire extinguisher by a protestor. The mob had killed him. Carlson said:
But only after that lie had hardened into conventional wisdom did the newspaper bother to retract it. … Brian Sicknick, a Trump voter, had been transformed without his consent into a political martyr of the left.
The Democrats’ insisted that Sicknick’s cremated remains lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda for maximum political impact. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were the first of many to pay their respects to the fallen officer. Or rather to exploit his death.
But it turned out that Sicknick had not been “murdered by the mob outside.” In fact, after his murder was said to have occurred, he is captured on video walking normally, even vigorously, directing people through the corridors of the Capitol (at the 19:45 mark).
“This tape overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie the Democrats have told us about Jan. 6,” Carlson said. He knows that Jan. 6 Committee investigators saw this particular clip because the “footage contains an electronic bookmark that is still archived in the Capitol’s computer system.”
Additional footage highlighted the role played by “protester” Ray Epps, who appeared to be a ringleader during the riot. Carlson and others have questioned his possible links to the FBI and have asked why he was never prosecuted.
We do know that Epps encouraged the crowd to go into the Capitol. For some reason, Epps has never been indicted for that.
Under public pressure the Jan. 6 committee finally interviewed Ray Epps. Epps told the committee that he never entered the Capitol and therefore, never committed a crime.
Epps is seen (at the 26:20 mark) shouting, “We need to go into the Capitol.”
His text messages show that at 2:12 p.m. on Jan. 6, he boasted to his nephew that he had ‘orchestrated’ the protest at the Capitol. He admitted he helped get people there. Yet, curiously, congressional Democrats consider Ray Epps an ally, not an insurrectionist.
Carlson said that Epps lied in his sworn testimony to the Jan. 6 committee.
Epps testified that when he sent the text messages to his nephew, he had already left the Capitol grounds to return to his hotel room. That is not true. The surveillance footage we found showed that in fact, Ray Epps remained at the Capitol for at least another half hour.
We do know that he lied to investigators. The Jan. 6 Committee likely knew this too. Democrats had access to the same tapes, yet they defended Ray Epps. No honest investigation would do that.
The committee hired James Goldston, a Good Morning America producer, to “dramatize” the video shown to the public during their June 2022 primetime hearing.
House Democrats have accused their Republican colleagues of involvement in planning the riot. Carlson shows video of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) telling reporters, “Our colleagues are continuing to engage with white nationalist extremist groups, the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812.”
Specifically, they alleged that Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) had led a “reconnaissance mission” inside the Capitol on Jan. 5. The video footage shows that to be a lie. Video shows the congressman touring the building with a group of his constituents, “none of whom were ‘insurrectionists.'” And all had been cleared by the FBI.
The newly aired footage directly challenges the Democrats’ version of events and shatters their narrative that supporters of then-President Donald Trump staged an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Carlson has promised to reveal additional footage on Tuesday night.
