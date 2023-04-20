A Chinese police station of our own

One has to turn to the national and international press for the news that Minneapolis may serve as the host to one of the six or seven clandestine Chinese “police stations” reportedly operating on American soil. The New York Post reports on the matter in “After FBI busts Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC, six more exposed in US” and the Daily Mail in “China may have up to six more ‘illegal police stations’ in the US – after FBI shut down Manhattan outpost used to ‘spy on and harass dissidents.'”

The Post cites the work of the nonprofit Safeguard Defenders in exposing the sites. It even includes the handy map below.

As is frequently the case, the story may come as a shock to readers who get their news from the Star Tribune if/when the paper gets around to it. We are glad to do the work the native paper won’t do.

The story reminds me of Traffic’s “Shanghai Noodle Factory.” I would alter the second line to go “place where I don’t want to be…” It’s also a place we don’t want in our back yard.