Feeding Our Future: Bill Glahn’s update

Minnesota’s Feeding Our Future fraud is astounding. When it comes to Covid fraud, we’re number 1. The fraud is massive and the indictments are still coming.

One of my Somali friends previewed the fraud in a Facebook video he posted just before the FBI unsealed search warrants reflecting its investigation in January 2022. We have sought to follow the story since then. The indictments have now reached 60 in number.

I have attended each of the two press conferences called by United States Attorney Andrew Luger to announce the indictments. The second was held earlier earlier this month. I covered it in “Feeding Our Future fraud goes to the laundromat.”

No one has followed the Feeding Our Future fraud more closely than Center of the American Experiment’s Bill Glahn. I have turned to Bill for help myself. As we headed out the door to see Karla Bonoff this past Thursday evening, John Hinderaker held a webinar with Bill updating the story as we have it so far. The video is below.