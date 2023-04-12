There’s One Thing that Scares RFK Jr More than Anything, Losing his Constitutional Rights

I’ve never been a fan of the Kennedy family.

However, two years ago, I watched a podcast on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s website, the Defender, that changed my mind about him. Although I continue to disagree with his positions on most social issues, I found his conversation with liberal author Dr. Naomi Wolf, a one-time adviser to former President Bill Clinton, to be riveting. And “riveting” is not a word I use lightly.

(Note: After watching Tucker Carlson’s expose on the Capitol Riot tapes, Wolf wrote a heartfelt letter of apology to conservatives which I posted about here.)

At any rate, Kennedy’s podcast, called “Truth,” aired in March 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic. Their discussion focused on abuse of power, standing up to tyranny and preserving our Constitution. It can be viewed here.

Recounting an experience he’d had at a recent political rally in Berlin, Kennedy said, “I was shaking hands and I wasn’t wearing a mask. Nobody was. There were a million people there and no one was wearing a mask. An NBC crew came up and said, ‘Aren’t you scared of getting the coronavirus?’ I said, ‘There’s something I’m more fearful of.’ They asked, ‘Like what?’ ‘Like losing my constitutional rights.’”

He continued, “The American Revolution took place because you had people who were willing to die for the Constitution. Not lose their rights. The Constitution was not written for easy times or popular speech. … It was built for emergencies and to protect the speech that was unpopular, that was dissenting government policies. … For hundreds of years, our government protected that right religiously. You get to say things that offend other people.”

(Note: I realize the Constitution wasn’t written until 1787, after the war was over, he likely meant to say the Declaration of Independence.)

Recalling the occasion when a group of neo-Nazis demanded the right to march in Skokie, Illinois in 1978, Kennedy said, “Most liberals in this country came down on the right side of that.” Although we may not like the ideas they espouse, he feels strongly that “we need to fight for these groups to be able to express themselves. We need to win our issues in the marketplace, on debate and ideas, and not by silencing people.”

“Especially when it comes to medical issues, censorship has no place. Authoritarianism has no place.”

Both Wolf and Kennedy said they’d lost friends over the past year because they chose to speak out against the “encroaching tyranny” that threatens to engulf our once (relatively) free society.

The truly fascinating – and terrifying – part of their discussion addressed the collaboration, the “giant tangle of corruption” between the government, wealthy businessmen like Bill Gates and big corporations, specifically Big Tech and the pharmaceutical companies.

Certainly the Kennedy family is wealthy, but their fortune is dwarfed by those of the Big Tech oligarchs. Kennedy asked Wolf to imagine the lawsuits he could file and the friends he could buy with a billion dollars and then multiply that by 133 to understand the influence of Bill Gates.

Gates, according to Kennedy, has used his wealth to wield enormous power. Specifically, he claimed that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had “neutralized once-independent media including The Guardian, NPR and public television through financial gifts.”

There’s been a trillion dollar transfer of wealth over the last year. “It is not the pandemic that’s caused it, it’s the lockdown.” Millions of small businesses have gone bankrupt and “60 percent of black-owned businesses will never reopen.”

The corruption between government health agencies and pharmaceutical companies runs deep, according to Kennedy. He cited many examples.

(Note: I have not verified this information.)

Kennedy said that in 2020, 1.8 millon people in the world died from the coronavirus. Kennedy compared this figure to the 1.6 million people who die annually from tuberculosis. “It’s an airborne respiratory infection. Why aren’t we having lockdowns?” he asked rhetorically. “Because there’s already a vaccine and it costs two dollars a shot and there’s no patent on it and nobody can make money.”

On the other hand, (inaudible, however, based on the context, I believe this was a reference to patents on high profit drugs) $48 billion and Bill Gates owns half of them and Tony Fauci, whose agency owns the premier ones. NIAID [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases] owns half the patent for the Moderna vaccine. Six of Tony Fauci’s top aides own royalties to that. … So, people in Fauci’s agency collect $150,000 in royalties on that vaccine.”

He pointed out that the government placed a $150,000 cap on the amount these officials can earn from royalties. There had been no cap prior to 2002.

At that time, Kennedy said, an HHS (Department of Health and Human Services) investigation found that Fauci had prevented information on very serious side effects from a drug called Interleukin 2 from being included in the product brochures. It turned out that Fauci owned the patent for the drug. Up until 2002, he was allowed to collect unlimited royalties. He agreed as a result of that investigation, informally … that he would give any money he made in royalties to charity. To Kennedy’s knowledge, nobody ever followed up on it.

He called Fauci the J. Edgar Hoover of public health. “He’s been there for 50 years and the only way that you last 50 years is by being in the tank with Pharma.”

“Fauci controls global medical policy and as we have seen,” he said. “It gives him more power than any politician in history. He shut down the global economy.”

The CDC owns 58 patents and Kennedy estimated that NIAID owns over one thousand.

“Money is currency for these people, but it’s the currency of power. It purchases power over other human beings.”

The two went into some depth on the massive influence that Gates has been able to purchase with his enormous wealth.

Finally, they addressed the strategies and the goals of this cabal of elites. Kennedy explained that “one of the strategies, clearly, of the totalitarian forces is to keep us all divided. … It’s called the bourbon strategy, the strategy that was used in the old South to divide poor people from each other to keep the plantation owners in power.”

As you can well imagine, Kennedy’s fierce opposition to the COVID-19 vaccines and the lockdowns have not exactly endeared him to the Democratic Party. A Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday, six days after the news of his candidacy broke showed Kennedy with 10% support among Democratic voters. The poll showed President Joe Biden with 70% and Marianne Williamson with 4%.

But Democrats would be wrong to dismiss him. A Rasmussen Reports survey released on Wednesday found that “39% of Likely U.S. voters believe Biden should run for reelection as president in 2024, while 48% think Biden shouldn’t run again. Another 13% are not sure.”

According to the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard, the Rasmussen survey also found that a majority of Democrats supports RFK Jr.’s candidacy. These results (which are behind a paywall) show that 52% of Democrats would support his candidacy, 32% are opposed and 16% are not sure.

Clearly, I’d like to see a Republican in the White House in 2024, but given the choice between Biden and Kennedy, I’d choose Kennedy, hands down.

A formal campaign announcement is scheduled for April 19 in Boston. Four years ago, Biden launched his presidential campaign on the same date.

Scott Johnson has reported on the legacy media’s negative coverage of Kennedy’s decision to enter the race. Here’s one more from the Boston Globe: “The power of a name — and the lack thereof.” Their subtitle? “On April 19, antivaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will kick off his presidential campaign in Boston. No, thank you!”

Okay, now I’m rooting for him!