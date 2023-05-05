Bud Light Used to Know How to Lighten Up

Maybe the Bud Light marketing disaster—sales are down by about 25 percent since the Mulvaney Miscalculation—ought to be taken as an indicator of the larger capitulation of our culture to the nihilist left. Because once upon a time, about 30 years ago, Budweiser had a different perspective on the trans thing with this ad:

Imagine the uproar if Budweiser used this ad today. Actually you don’t have to imagine at all.

But wait—Bud Light did a sequel, with Don Rickles!

And one more:

More seriously, supposedly these spots were done in collaboration with, or the approval of, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). Must be awfully confusing to figure out the defamation categories these days.

Really, Bud should just bring back Spuds McKenzie:

Instead, we’re more likely to get this today: