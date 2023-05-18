Julio goes for the Gold(man)

Miranda Devine celebrates the beatdown of the repulsive Rep. Dan Goldman by reporter Julio Rosas at the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday. Devine’s column is headlined “Taking down loathsome lefty pol Dan Goldman.” Goldman cuts a ridiculous figure as he appeals to the authority of the FBI. His timing of the appeal to authority is a bit off in this case. Goldman’s histrionic appeal to authority comes in service of the proposition that Antifa is mythical. It’s almost funny.

Goldman obviously seeks to show he has what it takes to fill the shoes of Adam Schiff when Schiff moves on. He has what it takes! It’s not funny. It’s a sickening farce.

Fox News has a good story with more here. Unsurprisingly, “Goldman’s office did not respond to Fox News Digitals’ [sic] request for comment.”