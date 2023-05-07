Dr. Johnson was wrong. The last refuge of a scoundrel is not patriotism, i.e, the love of one’s own country. Rather, the scoundrel’s last refuge is contempt for his own country, camouflaged by an insincere devotion to another nation.
Thus, we had the spectacle of “Dr.” Jill Biden attending the coronation of King Charles III–an inspiring event, for completely different reasons–along with one of her granddaughters, wearing not the colors of the United States, but those of Ukraine:
The Mirror called this “a display of solidarity with Ukraine.”
OK, fine: but what we really want from the Biden administration is a display of solidarity with the United States. That, unfortunately, we will never get. Liberals are incapable of patriotism, i.e., showing love and loyalty toward the country of which they are citizens. They haven’t supported the United States in a war since WWII. They like to flaunt their support for Ukraine, because they think it shows they are not effete pacifists, while not actually committing them to any action that could be considered warlike.
“Dr.” Jill attended the coronation because Joe was too
busy feeble to make the trip. Next time a president visits a foreign nation on an important affair of state, let’s hope he comes as a representative of the United States and not some other country.
