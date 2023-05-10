McCarthy’s good deed

We are obviously crushed by the voluminous bad news. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy provides what must count as today’s good news. He has foiled Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s attempt to host an event at the Capitol Building with anti-Israel groups decrying the founding of Israel as a “catastrophe.”

“This event in the US Capitol is canceled,” McCarthy announced in a tweet on Tuesday (below). “Instead, I will host a bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the US-Israel relationship.”

The Washington Free Beacon first reported on Tlaib’s event in Adam Kredo’s story yesterday. McCarthy linked to Kredo’s story in the tweet canceling the event.

Kredo followed up on the cancelation in the Free Beacon last night. McCarthty told Kredo, “It’s wrong for members of Congress to traffic in anti-Semitic tropes about Israel. As long as I’m Speaker, we are going to support Israel’s right to self-determination and self-defense, unequivocally and in a bipartisan fashion.” The New York Post also covers it here.

Speaking for myself, I would like to thank Speaker McCarthy for this good deed.