Slow Joe’s Meds Are Not Working

Joe Biden’s idea of engaging directly with the media is submitting himself to the rigors of MSNBC “reporter” Stephanie Ruhle, who is an unusually lightweight and ideologically partisan media figure. But even she managed to summon up the moxie to ask Biden about his age. His answer belongs in the museum exhibit for “old man yells at cloud” phenomena—he’s just so darn much smarter than anyone else in the country:

BIDEN: "I know more than the vast majority of people" pic.twitter.com/UWqSdv7EBD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2023

Ruhle also asks him a softball question about the national mood, and Biden waives off a staffer trying to stop him from answering, but then blurts out that “we can’t let Obama” be president again:

Q: "You talk about fighting for the soul of America, but…hate crimes are on the rise, random acts of gun violence, women are under attack—" Biden's staffer interrupts, but he answers anyway by starting to say "we can't let Obama" be president again. pic.twitter.com/bue27GSz1S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2023

The entire interview is full of barely coherent ramblings. You can see a series of them on the RNC Research Twitter feed.

Whatever stimulants they are giving Biden to prop him up, they are clearly losing effectiveness.