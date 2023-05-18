Thanks for clearing that up

Back from the treatment for depression that followed on his stroke, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman pretends he is capable of doing his job. Earlier this week Fetterman questioned Silicon Valley Bank executive Greg Becker during a Senate Banking Committee hearing about SVB’s March collapse. Steve Hayward posted this pathetic video clip.

This is just sad. pic.twitter.com/q1NKwUWcMR — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 16, 2023

See if you can follow the bouncing ball: “The Republicans want to give a work requirement for SNAP, for uh, uh, uh a hungry family has to have these, this kind of penalties, or these some kinds of wo- working requirements, shouldn’t you have a working requirement after we say ‘oh your bank, with billions of your bank?’ Because they seem to be more preoccupied when then SNAP and requirements for works, for hungry people but not about protecting the ta- the tax papers you know that will bail no matter whatever does about a bank to crash it.”

No translation was required in the version of the quote served up by Fetterman’s staff to Washington Post economics reporter Jeff Stein. Stein repeated the cleaned-up quote verbatim. In the tweet below, Stein apologizes. If Stein seriously think Fetterman is capable of spitting it out straight, he must be limiting his intake of the news to his own newspaper or not paying attention.

Yesterday I tweeted this quote, provided to me by the Senator’s office, without checking it against the video. That was my fault. Though it captured his meaning, I deleted the tweet since some of the words in the quote were inaccurate pic.twitter.com/jkDYYr2EU2 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) May 17, 2023

With the help of their media adjunct the Democrats have become the Weekend At Bernie’s party.

Real Fetterman quote via Brianna Lyman/Daily Caller.