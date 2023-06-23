The Roof Is Collapsing On Biden

Pretty much everyone now understands that for years, Joe Biden has been taking bribes from foreign countries and interests. Whatever influence he had in the Senate and as vice president has been peddled around the globe, often by his son Hunter. Biden’s repeated claims that he knew nothing about his son’s business dealings is absurd, given that the only business Hunter was involved in was selling Joe’s influence. The most recent blow is the WhatsApp message that Scott wrote about here.

In keeping with the Democrats’ determination to force Biden off the 2024 ticket, the embargo on news about his corruption is lifting. Today the White House press corps went after poor Karine Jean-Pierre. They were so rude as to want to know about the veracity of the message by Hunter Biden in which he tried to extort cash from a Chinese businessman, telling him that “I am sitting here with my father” as the extortion is being carried out:

Holy hell, the White House press corps just savaged KJP on the Biden crime family. Watch this. Any coverage coming at all @nytimes? pic.twitter.com/DqehVquKi2 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 23, 2023



So, what did the White House counsel’s office statement to which Jean-Pierre deferred say? Nothing.

“As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son. As we have also said many times before, the Justice Department makes decisions in its criminal investigations independently, and in this case, the White House has not been involved,” [Ian Sams, spokesman for the White House counsel’s office] said Friday. “As the President has said, he loves his son and is proud of him accepting responsibility for his actions and is proud of what he is doing to rebuild his life.”

It doesn’t look like they are trying to convince anyone anymore. They are just trying to hang on until Biden announces, early next year, that he won’t run for a second term, at which point attention will turn to his would-be successor, Gavin Newsom.