Biden family business timeline

The House Oversight Committee has released a handy document titled The Bidens’ Influence Peddling Timeline. According to the committee, the main points of interest are: A) Romania, B) China – CEFC, C) China – Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. (BHR), and D) Kazakhstan.

Taking a look at the Ukraine entries, I wanted to confirm that Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma in December 2015 at the time that then Vice President Biden demanded his firing. If you look around online, you will find many “fact-checks” disputing the status of the investigation. The fact-checks assert that Shokin’s investigation of Burisma was dead. The timeline plots relevant events in late 2015 and early 2016. Shokin resigned in February 2016 and/or was fired in March 2016.

Peter Schweizer fact-checks the fact-checkers at pages 67-68 of Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends. Peter writes that it was not until January 2017 that Burisma itself finally announced “all legal proceedings against Burisma group” were closed by Ukrainian prosecutors. That was just four days before Biden showed up in Kiev for his final visit as vice president.