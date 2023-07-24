Move On? Forget It

In the late 18th Century, French Foreign Minister Charles-Maurice Talleyrand took bribes from foreign powers in exchange for influencing France’s foreign policy. Well over 200 years later, he is remembered as a singularly corrupt (if also remarkably able) government official.
The evidence that Joe Biden did exactly the same thing is fast becoming irresistible. Will Biden be remembered for his corruption 200 years from now? Not if Democrats in the press have anything to say about it.
Thus, yesterday on CBS’s Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan suggested to Chris Christie that Republicans should move on from the Biden scandals once Hunter has pleaded guilty to two minor misdemeanors. Christie, to his credit, wasn’t having it. Note, too, Brennan’s smug but idiotic observation that the Delaware U.S. Attorney was appointed by Trump, as though that were somehow relevant:
CBS’s @MargBrennan urges Republicans to “move on” from Hunter Biden. The media never moved in. To @GovChristie on @FacetheNation: “I was wondering, after this plea happens, if would you advise your party to move on?” Christie: “No.” pic.twitter.com/MPA1VCdF19
— Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) July 23, 2023
