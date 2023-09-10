Poll: Nearly Half of Americans Under 30 Support Sending US Troops to Defend Ukraine

A CBS News/YouGov poll found that 48% of adults under the age of 30 support sending U.S. troops to defend Ukraine. I’m rather struck by such a high number given that the military is failing to reach recruitment goals among this very demographic. Perhaps they feel it’s a good idea as long as it isn’t them being sent to the front lines.

The numbers drop off sharply among older age groups. Among those between the ages of 30 and 44, the total falls to 28%; among those between 45 and 64, 17%; and for those over 65, 8%.

Of those who describe themselves as liberals, 33% support sending troops to Ukraine. That number falls to 20% for moderates and to 19% for conservatives.

By gender, 23% of males and 26% of females support the idea.

The survey of 2,335 U.S. adults was conducted between September 5-8 and released on Sunday. The margin of error is ±2.7 points.

Democratic registered voters were asked about their “enthusiasm” for Vice President Kamala Harris being “on the ticket.” Thirty percent said they were enthusiastic, 54% satisfied, and 16% replied they were “dissatisfied” or “angry.” These responses may not seem all that bad until one sees that in August 2020, the numbers were 58%, 34%, and 8%, respectively.

CBS notes that, unsurprisingly, black Democrats have the most enthusiasm for Harris.

Five percent of participants believe the economy is doing “very well” and another 23% thinks it’s doing “somewhat well,” compared to 34% who think it’s “somewhat bad” and 38% who believe it’s “very bad.”

The complete results can be viewed in the Scribd document below.