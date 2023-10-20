Evil People Self-Identify

My opinion of leftists is so low that I am hard to disappoint. But I admit to being shocked by the reaction of many leftists and liberals to the Gazan invasion of Israel. In many instances, they feel no obligation even to disavow the Gazans’ mass murder, gang rapes, kidnappings and beheadings of infants. They go straight to denouncing Israel for imagined crimes and, in some instances, attacking anticipated actions that Israel hasn’t even taken yet. People who are so twisted that they witness the Gazan atrocities and can only fault Israel are moral monsters. Many liberals have self-identified as such.

The case of Dr. Mika Tosca can stand for many others. Dr. Tosca is a professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She has a classic left-wing background:

Tosca spent five years as a climate scientist in NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, researching earth’s changing climate and mentoring new staff. … For Tosca, artists are necessary in the battle against climate change. At SAIC, she’s determined to foster the crucial relationships between art, science, and activism. Today, Tosca teaches five classes at SAIC, including Abrupt Climate Change, Geo-Engineering, Knowing Nature, Earth’s Changing Climate, and Environmental Disasters. In these courses, Tosca encourages students to utilize their own artistic practices to convey their knowledge of the material. From blackout poetry—a form that redacts words from existing documents to create poems—addressing the human impact on coastal regions to digital drawings warning about the environmental impact of NFTs, the projects that come out of Tosca’s classes are unique and span across disciplines.

Of course they do.

So how did this climate change warrior respond to the Gazans’ atrocities? With this Instagram post:

The Jewish people are “irredeemable excrement.” How can a human being be so depraved? I guess it is easy if you are a liberal. No doubt, if you asked Dr. Tosca her opinion of herself, she would say she is a fine person because she wants to improve the weather.

Happily, there has been considerable pushback against liberals who have outed themselves as moral perverts, much of it coming from a nonprofit called StopAntisemitism. They shined a spotlight on Tosca’s hateful Instagram post, so that she had to scurry for cover:

A Chicago art professor who was blasted online for calling Israelis “pigs” and “very bad people” after the Hamas attacks has said she is “deeply sorry” and does not stand behind her antisemitic comments.

***

“Yesterday I wrote some things on my Instagram story that I unequivocally reject and do not stand behind,” Tosca wrote. “I am deeply sorry for writing what I wrote, and for hurting many people with my words, and I am especially sorry to Israeli people that I broadly placed at fault for the war.”

***

“[Israelis] did not — and do not — deserve [what I said], and I was wrong to post what I posted; I know that my words perpetuated harmful stereotypes,” the lengthy statement read. “I allowed my reaction to the violence in Israel and Palestine to take an inappropriate and offensive form, and I am taking proactive steps to learn how I can do better and be better. “To the many Israeli and Jewish people who I hurt with my words: I am truly sorry. I own my mistake and promise to be better. I hope you can forgive me,” she concluded.

What prompted the apology?

Earlier this week, the art institute school said it was aware of the “hateful views” Tosca wrote in her initial rant and insisted that the school “repudiates” the post.

So it was apologize or get fired. I would guess that 95% of the apologies now being tendered by pro-Hamas fanatics have been insincere. Which I suppose you can see as a good thing: a lot of leftists have self-identified as awful people, and if there is enough of a recoil to force insincere apologies, that is a small step forward.