Socialists Cheer Hamas Invasion

Around the world, groups of Muslims turned out to celebrate Hamas’s successful sneak attack on Israel. More surprisingly, perhaps, the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America also demonstrated in Times Square in favor of the invasion. That would be the chapter to which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez belongs. At least six members of the House of Representatives are also members of DSA:

🗣️🗣️🗣️ Tomorrow, October 8, at 1PM. Times Square. In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid. 🇵🇸FREE PALESTINE! https://t.co/1N67nS56GZ — NYC-DSA 🌹 (@nycDSA) October 7, 2023



The pro-invasion rally took place a little while ago. The pro-Hamas demonstrators were countered by a pro-Israel demonstration:

The pro-invasion signs most in evidence were supplied by Communist groups:

We followed the antics of A.N.S.W.E.R. some years ago, but I haven’t noticed them being around for a while. Like most Communist groups, they are funded by a handful of rich people.

It is hard for normal people to understand how anyone can endorse the horrors that we saw enacted yesterday. But evil, sadly, is not in short supply, even in the halls of Congress.