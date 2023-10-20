President Biden slurred his way through a 15-minute address from the Oval Office last night. I have posted the video below. The White House has posted the transcript here. Insofar as it addressed the Hamas-Israel war, Biden’s remarks can be further explicated by the transcript of his comments to reporters on Air Force One when it stopped for refueling at Ramstein Air Force Base. The White House has posted that transcript here.

On the eve of World War II in 1939 the British Ministry of Information urged citizens Keep Calm and Carry On. Since our disgraceful exit from Afghanistan the Biden approach is something like Embalm and Yammer On. Last night Biden yammered on. In the immediate aftermath of the worst mass murder of Jews since the Nazis were vanquished, Biden yammered on. He talked about himself. He talked about Ukraine. Indeed, his comments on Ukraine predominated.

Highlights of the yammering relevant to Israel’s war:

I also spoke with President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority and reiterated that the United States remains committed to the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and to self-determination. The actions of Hamas terrorists don’t take that right away.

He forgot to mention Abbas’s support of Palestinian terrorism via the pay-to-slay program. Something should be taken away.

Biden mentioned Iran. This is just pathetic:

Iran is — is supporting Russia’s U- — in Ukraine, and it’s supporting Hamas and other terrorist groups in the region. And we’ll continue to hold them accountable, I might add.

Iran’s forces in the region continue to demonstrate that Iran is not deterred. They read Biden’s yammering as full of stupidity and weakness, signifying appeasement.

Speaking of stupidity:

Look, at the same time, President [Prime Minister] Netanyahu and I discussed again yesterday the critical need for Israel to operate by the laws of war. That means protecting civilians in combat as best as they can. The people of Gaza urgently need food, water, and medicine. Yesterday, in discussions with the leaders of Israel and Egypt, I secured an agreement for the first shipment of humanitarian assistance from the United Nations to Palestinian civilians in Gaza. If Hamas does not divert or steal this shipment — these shipments, we’re going to provide an opening for sustained delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance for the Palestinians. And as I said in Israel: As hard as it is, we cannot give up on peace. We cannot give up on a two-state solution.

Give it up, you pitiful moron.

Speaking of deterrence, Biden seeks to deter Israel:

When I was in Israel yesterday, I said that when America experienced the hell of 9/11, we felt enraged as well. While we sought and got justice, we made mistakes. So, I cautioned the government of Israel not to be blinded by rage.

In a sense, this is utterly patronizing. Israel is engaged in a war of self-defense. It seeks to eliminate Hamas. In another sense, Biden’s comment is worse than patronizing. It implies that the elimination of Hamas is driven by rage rather than self-preservation.

Speaking of yammering on:

The United States and our partners across the region are working to build a better future for the Middle East, one where the Middle East is more stable, better connected to its neighbors, and — through innovative projects like the India-Middle East-Europe rail corridor that I announced this year at the summit of the world’s biggest economies. More predictable markets, more employment, less rage, less grievances, less war when connected. It benefits the people — it would benefit the people of the Middle East, and it would benefit us.

When it comes to Israel, we can infer that it’s all about Ukraine and “Islamicphobia” (sic). Is there anyone who would be persuaded of anything by this bucket of warm spit? Persuaded of anything other than Biden’s misdirected malice?