The Fall of Minneapolis: The film

Alpha News presents The Fall of Minneapolis. Alpha has just posted the crowdfunded film to Rumble (video below) so that it can be seen free of charge by the widest possible audience. The film is also accessible online at The Fall of Minneapolis. Viewers can contribute to support Alpha’s work and help promote the film here.

I attended the film’s premiere at a showing for invited guests on Tuesday evening at a local theater. Hayley Feland reported on the premiere in this Alpha story.

The film is based on Alpha News journalist Liz Collin’s Amazon bestseller They’re Lying: The Media, The Left, and The Death of George Floyd. The book and the film provide a contrarian take on the prevailing narrative surrounding George Floyd’s death and the trial of Derek Chauvin as well as a powerful portrait of the consequences for Minneapolis.

The film’s portrayal of the aftermath is devastating. The contrast that emerges between the many former Minneapolis police officers who speak up on camera and the feckless politicians who called the shots — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and other officials including former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo — could not be starker. Most recently, I had my own say on Ellison and the Chauvin trial in the City Journal review/essay “The anti-cop attorney general.”

The film features more than a dozen interviews with the people directly involved, including former officers Derek Chauvin and Alexander Kueng, both of whom spoke to Liz from prison. The families of Chauvin and Kueng also speak out publicly for the first time.

Liz appeared briefly on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show yesterday along with director J.C. Chaix to discuss the film. Video of Megyn’s segment with Liz and Dr. Chaix is embedded in the Alpha News story on the premiere and available here on Megyn’s YouTube channel. The movie was produced by Liz. Cinematography is by Josh Feland. Here is the film.