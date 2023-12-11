Borderline Biden

As John pointed out yesterday, Joe Biden is “orders of magnitude dumber than a normal president,” and John is not the first to notice. As Black Hawk Down author Mark Bowden explained in 2010, Joe Biden was an “indifferent student,” a bottom-feeder who exaggerated his scholastic record and “borrowed liberally, and without attribution,” from British politician Neil Kinnock. The Delaware Democrat, “makes few references to books and learned influences,” betraying the reality that he is, at best, semi-literate.

In an October 2020 debate, Biden claimed that Hitler, “in fact invaded Europe,” like something from the drunk at the end of the bar. By that time, Biden had moved from fathomless ignorance to the incomprehensible and complete gibberish, beyond all understanding. That brings to mind the scene from Being There where Louise (Ruth Attaway) says that Chauncey Gardner (Peter Sellers) was “shortchanged by the Lord and dumb as a jackass.”

Biden refuses to take the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, telling reporters, “Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man,” and comparing it to a test for “whether you’re taking cocaine or not.” In fairness to Joe, it’s probably Hunter who needs to study for his urine test. On the other hand, if anybody thought Joe Biden is orders of magnitude dumber than most adults it would be hard to blame them.

John has also observed that on Joe’s watch, illegal immigration is skyrocketing. Biden likes it that way.

“You know, 11 million people live in the shadows. I believe they’re already American citizens,” vice president Biden said in 2014. Biden wanted to give them all green cards and “let people vote.” In 2020, candidate Biden said those benefitting from DACA are “more American than most Americans.” In reality they aren’t, and letting them vote is wrong by several orders of magnitude.