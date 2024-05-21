Down With Coal?

The Biden Administration is determined to limit America’s production of fossil fuels, of which we have the largest supply in the world. This will transition us from a position of energy independence, and potentially energy dominance, into a position of subservience to the Chinese Communist Party, on which we will depend for the vast quantities of materials that are needed for wind turbines, solar panels and batteries–which we will not be allowed to mine here. If this plan isn’t outright treasonous, it is possibly the stupidest program ever carried out by a government in world history.

The stated rationale for Biden’s policy, of course, is to save the world from carbon dioxide. There are many reasons why this rationale is preposterous, one of which is that our contributions to atmospheric CO2 are pretty much irrelevant. You can see this if you look specifically at the administration’s policies relating to coal.

Our friends at Steve Moore’s Committee to Unleash Prosperity bring us up to date on the latest Biden follies:

[Biden’s] plan would remove millions of acres of rich coal lands from development in states like Wyoming and Montana. There is so much that is anti-America about this ruling that it is hard to know where to begin. How about starting with the fact that the United States has at least 500 years of coal reserves? There is probably no place on the earth with more known reserves than the U.S. Then there is the reality that over 35% of the world’s electricity comes from coal. It’s not a question of whether the world will use coal, it’s a question of where the coal will come from.

China is the world’s number one emitter of carbon dioxide, and is steadily pulling away. Then, of course, there is India, the world’s most populous country, which has no intention of trying to supply its vast population with electricity via solar panels. China’s use of coal is burgeoning:

[T]he world’s largest polluter, China, is all in on coal. They aren’t transitioning away from coal. They are transitioning toward it with dozens of new plants under construction as we speak. No doubt Xi and the rest of the communists in Beijing are celebrating that Biden is going to make China the coal capital of the world.

China’s electricity production is pretty much all about coal, as is India’s. Our own declining reliance on coal is wholly irrelevant:

I am tempted to say, look at the pathetic amounts of electricity China and India are getting from “renewable” sources, other than hydropower. But then, we could say with equal justice: look at the pathetic amounts of electricity the U.S. is getting from “renewable” sources, other than nuclear.

The Committee asks a good question:

Why is Biden doing something so contrary to America’s security and economic interests? News reports tell us that Biden’s war on coal is an attempt to win back “climate-focused” young voters who are trending toward Trump. As a reminder, America produces clean coal. …[E]missions are way down in America in no small part because of far fewer emissions from modern coal plants. So Biden is willing to make global pollution levels worse, put at risk American energy security and mining jobs, and empower/enrich our greatest adversary in China – all a cynical ploy to win votes? Can you think of anything LESS patriotic?

It isn’t easy, but if we think hard enough about other Biden Administration policies we can probably come up with some contenders. I think that Biden is probably not the literal Manchurian candidate, although there is considerable evidence pointing in that direction. More likely, I think, is that not just Biden but the people around him, and the people who run the Democratic Party generally, are so ill-informed, so ignorant, so unintelligent, that their actions can easily be mistaken for those of a treasonous cabal.