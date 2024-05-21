Moms Mabley, phone home

Iranian president — the late Iranian president — Ebrahim Raisi suffered a hard landing on Sunday. May he rot in hell. He was a murderous bastard, a personification of the evil of the Iranian regime, and an enemy of the United States.

Raisi’s nickname was “the butcher of Tehran.” No one thought he didn’t earn it fairly. Under Raisi, Iran armed and assisted terrorists with American blood on their hands. Dr. Sheila Nazarian explains why she will shed no tears over his death in this Newsweek column.

It isn’t difficult to find reliable reports of Iranians celebrating his death. The celebrations were modulated by the survival of the regime.

Hearing of Raisi’s death, my thoughts ran back to Moms Mabley’s joke about her late husband: “I was always taught never to say anything about the dead unless it’s good. He’s dead. Good!” It is to be hoped that Raisi’s hard landing is a leading indicator of the fate of the Iranian regime.

That isn’t quite how the Biden administration sees it. They want to make nice with the ayatollahs. Yesterday the State Department issued this statement: “The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran. As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

White House spokesman John Kirby downplayed the expression of condolences as “a typical practice.”

Kirby also took up — how to put it? — the downside of Raisi:

[H]e’s responsible for the support that Iran provides — or he was responsible for the support that Iran provided terrorist networks throughout the region, which obviously led to — the support that he’d given Hamas led to the slaughter of 1,200 innocent Israeli people on the 7th of October. No question this was a man who had a lot of blood on his hands. That said, as we would in any other case, we certainly regret in general the loss of life, and offered official condolences as appropriate.

Well, thanks.

They should have looked to the first President Bush on the death of Khomeni: “The official Iranian news agency has confirmed the death of the Ayatollah Khomeini. With his passing, we hope Iran will now move toward assuming a responsible role in the international community.”

One might see in the State Department expression of condolences on Raisi’s death a case of mixed-up confusion. When it comes to Senate Chaplain Barry Black, we have undiluted disgrace.

US Senate Chaplain Rear Adm (ret) Barry Black opened the senate session yesterday with a prayer for the people of Iran who "mourn the death of their president".

The New York Post rounds up the company we keep in “US State Department, NATO, UN criticized for offering condolences to Iran over dead ‘Butcher of Tehran.’”