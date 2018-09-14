Dems below bottom of barrel

The Weekly Standard has just published two short pieces responding to Democratic talking points about the after-hours Democratic hit on Judge Kavanaugh by ranking (and now rank) minority Judiciary Committee member Dianne Feinstein. First, Virginia Hume explains how the letter rising to Judge Kavanaugh’s defense came together in the immediate aftermath of the hit becoming public. Despite the lyin’ Dems and their idiot parrots, according to Ms. Hume, it was not preassembled for the occasion (although it probably should have been).

Then John McCormack reports on the other man named along with Judge Kavanaugh in Feinstein’s hit. McCormack identifies him as Mark Judge, well known to us as a frequent contributor to Law & Liberty. According to McCormack, Judge “strongly den[ies] that any such incident ever occurred.” McCormack quotes Judge: “It’s just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way.”

“Nuts” is not how I would put it, but it will have to do for the moment.