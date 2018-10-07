Kavanaugh confirmed

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is now Justice Kavanaugh. He was confirmed as an associate justice of the Supreme Court by a 50-48 vote in the Senate late yesterday afternoon. Senator Murkowski voted no but withdrew her vote to pair off with Senator Daines, who was otherwise engaged back in Montana walking one of his daughters down the aisle. Only Senator Manchin crossed over from the dirty Democrats to support the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh.

The Democrats stood united in disgrace and calumny. Along with their media adjunct they demonstrated that there is no bottom to their deviousness and dishonesty in the pursuit of power. Their efforts lacked only physical assault of Judge Kavanaugh, but they won’t quit now.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ended as he began, with a statement packed full of transparent lies (below). Where is the left-wing media hack who will perform a fact check on Schumer? After each such lie, Schumer appealed for votes in favor of Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. Schumer perfectly represents the face of the Democratic Party.