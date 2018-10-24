Posted on October 24, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Democrats, Laughter is the Best Medicine

Stuck on Stuckey

Allie Beth Stuckey has penetrated the mind of the Democratic politician. She has achieved a deep understanding of the Democrats’ pitch to core Democratic constituencies. She puts it all together in this comprehensive advertisement for the campaign season. I can’t believe she has placed it before an unsuspecting world at no charge. Someone needs to sign her up!

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line