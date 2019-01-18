She knew she was right

Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar hasn’t even been in office a month and decent people everywhere must be sick of her. In one of her latest pronouncements, she has declared (on Twitter — where else?) that Senator Lindsey Graham’s frequent support of President Trump reflects the (alleged) fact that “They got to him, he is compromised!” CNN subsequently followed up with a few questions asking Omar to state the factual basis of her allegation (video below). David Rutz covers the story for the Washington Free Beacon here.

Omar responded: “Over the last three years, we have seen many times where Senator Lindsey Graham has told us how dangerous this president could be if he was given the opportunity to be in the White House, and all of the sudden, he’s made not only a 180-turnaround but a 360-turnaround, and so I am pretty sure there is something happening with him, whether it is something that has to do with his funding when it comes to running for office, whether it has something to do with the polling that they might have in his district [Graham represents a state, not a district] or whether it has to do with some sort of leadership within the Senate,” Omar said. “He is somehow compromised to no longer stand up for the truth to make sure that he is fighting to protect the oath that he took in serving the American people.”

“Based on what evidence?” CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked. “That’s a remarkable comment to make about a sitting U.S. Senator,” Sciutto observed.

“The evidence really is present to us, is being presented to us in the way that he’s behaving,” she answered. In other words, she has no evidence.

If Omar were a Republican, the hometown paper would be all over her case. The Star Tribune would denounce her as “homophobic.” The editors would demand that she apologize. The paper would ferret out fellow Republicans to denounce her. The Free Beacon’s Mikhael Smits provides the context of Omar’s deep thoughts here.

Ah, but Omar is not a Republican. She is a radical left-wing moron of the AOC persuasion and a Somali Muslim immigrant to boot. Star Tribune Washington correspondent Patrick Condon therefore absolves Omar of the “homophobia” rap. Citing her denial in a subsequent tweet, Condon declared that “Omar never said or implied that in her tweet or the CNN interview[.]”

This is Omar’s subsequent tweet: “Y’all know my tweet had nothing to do with his sexuality and everything to do with his blind cooperation w/ Trump.” That’s not quite a denial and there is in any event a circular quality to the logic implicit in her statement, but it’s good enough for the Star Tribune in Omar’s case.