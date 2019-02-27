Cohen can & cant

According to Cohen, Trump is a racist, conman and cheat. Let’s take these in order. Charges of racism have become the last refuge of a scoundrel. As for conman, I judge Trump by results and therefore doubt it. Cohen supports his allegation of cheating by Trump’s variable treatment of financial statements where assets, I take it, are subject to differing valuations. That is pitiful.

Cohen raises in acute form the Epimenides paradox. Epimenides was the Cretan who famously asserted: “All Cretans are liars.”

Cohen’s written testimony sounds like something cut from The Godfather II. Cohen has a few documents to support his testimony, but the guy is playing to the peanut gallery and planning on life after prison. It is to Trump’s discredit that he needed a lawyer like Cohen to work for him, but c’mon.