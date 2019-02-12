The apology this time (4)

WorldJewishDaily.com notes that after rendering her so-called apology yesterday, Omar struck one more time. Omar’s motto is “Oops! I did it again.” Has anyone noticed? WJD noticed in an unsigned piece with the headline “Hours After ‘Apology,’ Ilhan Omar Praises AIPAC Conspiracy Theory.” WJD observes:

Hours after issuing an apology for an anti-Semitic comment on Twitter, Rep. Ilhan Omar praised a Twitter thread that included a conspiracy theory about AIPAC.

The tweet, by Ady Barkan, described how a particular candidate took $5,000 from AIPAC in a clear quid pro quo: you vote for our legislation, we give you the money. Barkan, who was working for the candidate at the time, then says:

It was definitely about the Benjamins. Never would have done it otherwise. AIPAC’s power is also about great organizing.

He adds that Rep. Omar is “right” to point out the connection between money and politics and explains that rich Jews like Sheldon Adelson are part of the problem.

AIPAC is a central pillar of the occupation. Without Congressional support, the Likud/anti-Palestine/pro-occupation project would be radically undermined. AIPAC is the anchor of that support, and its money and Sheldon Adelson’s money are indispensable to the work.

He also makes the astonishing claim that Omar and anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour are “allies” of Jews.

We have a growing anti-semitism problem in America. @IlhanMN is not part of it. @lindasrsour is not part of it. They are allies of mine and of Jews across this country who are fighting for peace, racial justice, immigrants’ rights, and the defeat of fascism. When AIPAC and its army try to silence criticism of the immoral, illegal, inhumane occupation by screaming about anti-semitism and claiming that nobody may ever talk about how the Israel lobby… …uses money to build power, don’t fall for their bullshit. They are doing terrible things in the name of Jews and of Israel, and it behooves the American Jewish community to resist them, resist their agenda, stand up for Free Speech, and stand up for justice.

To this, Rep. Omar replies

@AdyBarkan your courage can’t be matched. I am often in tears thinking about how you won’t be with us in this fight and how I am going to miss your presence and courage. In solidarity my friend, in solidarity

Yesterday, Rep. Omar “unequivocally” apologized for her antisemitic tweet suggesting that AIPAC (and Jews) control the political system with their influence and money, but it seems she doesn’t understand her own words….