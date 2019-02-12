The apology this time (5)

David Harsanyi begins to get to the heart of the trouble with Ilhan Omar in his Federalist column “The Democrats’ Anti-Semitism Problem Isn’t Going Away.” Say what you will about Omar, she lets us know what is on her mind. It’s not pretty. Harsanyi writes:

The problem is that “anti-Zionism,” the predominant justification for violence, murder, and hatred against Jews in Europe and the Middle East, is a growing position on the American left. While Omar embraces the worst caricatures of this ideology, it’s her core contention regarding the Jewish state–not her clumsy “Protocols of the Elders of Zion”-style insults, which are just a manifestation of her underlying position—that are most consequential.

* * * * *

Although it might be tough for progressives to understand, many Americans still prefer Israel over Hamas, the PLO, and Iran for reasons other than money….