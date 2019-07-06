The Week in Pictures: Covfefe Sequel Edition

The news media and Trump-haters everywhere are on DefCon1 over Trump’s latest supposed verbal confusion, in which he reveals the long-held secret that the Continental Army of 1775 secured the nation’s airports from the British. They haven’t had this much outrage since the infamous “covfefe” tweet. It prompted Jim Acosta to embarrass himself once again (I know—a daily occurrence). Now I think this just shows the far-sightedness of the Founding Fathers in anticipating the rise of the airplane and travel lounge, but also the brilliance of Trump, as the anti-American left now has one more injustice—America’s horrible airports—to blame on the Founding. Score another win for Trump, even if he did have to give away the Founders’ greatest secret yet. Settle in for this extra-strength special edition of the Week in Pictures.

Headlines of the week:

And finally. . . because it fits the holiday:

Bonus—I’m sure there’s a gun somewhere: