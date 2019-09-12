Ilhan Omar’s 9/11: Nicholas Haros explains

Nicholas Haros, Jr. lost his mother Frances in the attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11. He therefore takes Ilhan Omar’s dismissive remarks about the attack somewhat personally. Speaking at the Ground Zero memorial event yesterday, Mr. Haros addressed a portion of his remarks directly to Omar (video below). The media widely covered Mr. Haros’s remarks; Omar is a national disgrace. The New York Post covered his remarks here, for example, NBC News covered them here, and FOX News covered them here.

USA Today covered them here along with a supposedly “clarifying” statement sent by Omar’s office. Even CNN covered them here.

The Star Tribune has posted a pitifully inadequate AP story online. The AP story includes a reference to Mr. Haros’s remarks in a roundup of memorial events yesterday. However, the pitifully inadequate AP story didn’t make the hard copy of the paper today.

Mr. Haros, where we can get one of those t-shirts?

Quotable quote: “‘Some people did something,’ said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota. To support and justify the creation of CAIR. Today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom. Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion? On that day, 19 Islamic terrorists, members of Al Qaeda killed over 3,000 people and caused billions in dollars of economic damage. Is that clear? But as to whom? I was attacked, your relatives and friends were attacked. Our constitutional freedoms were attacked. And our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian principles were attacked. That’s what some people did. Got that now?”