Posted on January 1, 2020 by John Hinderaker

A Baghdad Embassy Postscript

I noted here that news accounts of the siege of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad conventionally refer to the Iranian or pro-Iranian force that attacked the embassy as “protesters.” This conferred a sort of legitimacy on the attack, and was wrong. But the New York Times went farther over the edge, referring to the militiamen as “mourners.”


Mourners!

Caption by Daily Mail: Militia fighters in military garb pictured setting fire to the US embassy wall and throwing rockets over the fencing

Hey, who doesn’t bring rockets to a funeral? You have to wonder: do the idiots at the New York Times seriously believe that they are fooling anyone?

