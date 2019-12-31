Posted on December 31, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Iran, Iraq

The Anti-Benghazi

As Paul noted a little while ago, pro-Iran militia forces known as Kataeb Hezbollah have besieged the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. They are being referred to in news accounts a “protesters,” but in fact they are a trained and organized military force. The attackers breached the outer wall of the embassy compound and then milled around, set fires, etc.

Apparently many liberals are trying to portray this attack as Trump’s Benghazi; “Benghazi” is now the most trending word on Twitter, with 231,000 tweets. There is, of course, no analogy: President Trump has not ignored calls for help, and instead has sent Marines to reinforce the embassy’s guards and Iraqi troops. So far, there have been no American casualties.

Trump has been tweeting up a storm today. Some, but by no means most of his tweets have related to the Iranian military operation in Baghdad. Here they are, in chronological order, with a few retweets left out:


You probably have seen video of the embassy attack, but if you haven’t, this four-minute summary from the Washington Post isn’t bad:

As usual, the Daily Mail has the best pictures, for example:

Many more at the link. All of this has to do with the fact that Iran’s leaders are feeling the heat of President Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign. Last Friday, a missile strike by Iran or one of its proxies on a military installation in Kirkuk killed a civilian American contractor and wounded several American, as well as Iraqi, troops. In retaliation, the U.S. carried out strikes that killed 25 Kataeb Hezbollah members. Iran responded with today’s embassy attack. President Trump vowed further retaliation via the tweet above. I assume it will be forthcoming.

