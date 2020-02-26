When the shrieking stopped

One of the incompetent CBS debate moderators — someone should interview them to ask how they “feel” to have done such a poor job — gave the Democratic presidential candidates a chance to sign off last night by providing their personal motto. Does everyone have a personal motto? What a stupid question.

My own, thanks to my grandfather S. Paul Johnson, is Courtesy is cheap and pays big dividends. Nobody asked me, however, and it holds no sway in that crowd anyway. That said, I want to offer a few notes on last night’s event.

Watching it was a most unpleasant experience. The interruptions, the shouting, the shrieking, the talking over each other — and the questions almost without exception from the relentless left of the Democratic Party’s media adjunct. On the candidates individually:

Michael Bloomberg: Bloomberg puts the efficacy of money in politics to its ultimate test case. The results are not in, but we will not be surprised to discover that the power of money is limited — in this case, this time around.

Elizabeth Warren: What an unpleasant woman. Her mission seems to be to test the requisite of likability in small-d democratic politics. How far can she go without it, shrieking all the way?

Pete Buttigieg: A guy with a personality so synthetic it must have been cooked up in a laboratory. Who taught him how to talk over somebody else at high volume and maintain his concentration?

Bernie Sanders: Why is he so angry? Why is he waving his arms? Why is he slouching? Has age withered his ability to stand up straight? We know his type. He is an old-fashioned Comsymp. Now he embodies the beating heart of the Democratic Party.

Joe Biden: At his best last night, he still looks like he escaped from Madam Tussauds and we still need to see the medical records on his neurological issues. Last night they manifested in the moment when he added “10 million dead Americans to the nation’s mortuaries. He wanted to hit Bernie Sanders for voting to give gun manufacturers immunity from tort suits — and said that because of Bernie’s vote, 150 million Americans had been killed by guns. That’s about 12 million Americans killed by guns every year. Ummm . . . Only 2.8 million people die in America every year—of all causes. It reminds one that Biden said while campaigning earlier in the day that he was running . . . for the US Senate.”

Amy Klobuchar: She is running for vice president. If selected, she promises to quit using the word “receipts” to mean “votes.”

Tom Steyer: “Who am I? What am I doing here?”