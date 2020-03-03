Cancel this

Nekima Levy Armstrong was one of the Black Lives Matter “protesters” who shut down Amy Klobuchar’s homecoming rally at St. Louis Park High School on Sunday night, before Klobuchar shut down her presidential campaign. The rally had been called in anticipation of Minnesota’s Super Tuesday primary today. Bernie Sanders is coming on strong in Minnesota. Sanders appeared for a rally with Ilhan Omar at St. Paul’s Roy Wilkins Auditorium yesterday. It’s a sad situation.

The Star Tribune has yet to name or shame the BLM ringleaders who shut down the Klobuchar rally. Reporter Torey Van Oot forgot the “who” in the who/what/where/why report she filed on the rally. Star Tribune vice president and Opinion Editor Scott Gillespie commented in the paper’s daily Opinion email update: “It’s a disappointing state of affairs when a U.S. senator and presidential candidate is unable to address supporters in her home state.”

Gillespie’s comments should be an embarrassment. It’s not disappointing. It’s sickening. It is a disappointing state of affairs, however, when the Star Tribune’s reporters and editors cannot bring themselves promptly to identify those responsible and frankly condemn them in the name of freedom of speech and association. What the Minnesota Timberwolves are to professional basketball, the Star Tribune is to professional journalism. Coincidentally, they are both owned by Glen Taylor, an incredibly successful businessman with a high tolerance for mediocrity in his collateral ventures.

Once again, Nekima Levy Armstrong was one of the ringleaders. Klobuchar’s surrender to the BLM crowd is also worthy of note and condemnation. They both owe an apology to the many Minnesotans who turned out from all over the state with and without their families to support Klobuchar and hear her speak on Sunday night.

Star Tribune photographer Glen Stubbe worked the rally. He posted the timeline on a Twitter thread late Sunday evening. Below are several of his tweets, the last of which identifies Armstrong. It is not apparent to me why readers who get their news from the Star Tribune have been been spared the details, although the omissions are consistent with the Star Tribune’s continuing disservice to its core DFL readership.

7:36 Protesters shouting 'Free Myon' and 'Black Lives Matter' moved to the front of St. Louis Park High School Gym. Amy Klobuchar was scheduled to speak around 8:15. pic.twitter.com/N4EupJ50kD — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) March 2, 2020

8:43 An announcement was made that the Amy Klobuchar event was cancelled. Confused crowds drifted away and protesters continued to chant pic.twitter.com/qOEz410Gme — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) March 2, 2020