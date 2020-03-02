Minnesotans from all over the Twin Cities and beyond drove to St. Louis Park High School yesterday evening for the rally that was to feature Minnesota Senator and favorite daughter presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. Following the cancellation of the rally as a result of the thugocratic works of Nekima Levy Armstrong and her BLM colleagues, Star Tribune editorial editor and vice president Scott Gillespie sent out this Star Tribune Opinion email blast this morning (links omitted):

It’s a disappointing state of affairs when a U.S. senator and presidential candidate is unable to address supporters in her home state.

That’s the scenario that played out Sunday for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was forced to cancel a campaign rally at St. Louis Park High School. Dozens of protesters chanted for Klobuchar, a former Hennepin County attorney, to quit the presidential race over her handling of the case against Myon Burrell, a black teen convicted in a 2002 child slaying.

The Klobuchar campaign said protesters initially agreed to leave the stage and allow the rally to proceed in exchange for a meeting with the senator. But protest organizers told reporters that they continued to disrupt the rally because the campaign rejected their demand that Klobuchar acknowledge Burrell during her remarks.

It was a rough weekend for Klobuchar, who performed poorly in the South Carolina primary and faced new pressure to leave the race. She did pick up the Star Tribune Editorial Board’s endorsement, however.

A Star Tribune/MPR News poll showed Klobuchar leading Sen. Bernie Sanders by 6 percentage points. But it’s critical to note that the margin of error was +/-4.5%, that 21% of those polled were undecided, and that the poll was in the field Feb. 17-20.

Not much has gone well for Klobuchar since Feb. 20, although former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Sunday decision to leave the race is a wild card.

The Minnesota senator is in a tight battle to win her home state, and having a local rally shut down by protesters isn’t the ideal optic just two days before her make-or-break stand.