Who killed George Floyd? cont’d

We noted former prosecutor George Parry’s contrarian take on the death of George Floyd in “Who Killed George Floyd?” Mr. Parry now continues his examination of the evidence in

“Chauvin, Lane, Kueng, and Thao: The George Floyd Fall Guys” at the American Spectator and here with a prefatory note at Knowledge Is Good.

In his prefatory note he writes: “Floyd’s fentanyl intoxication combined with his severe coronary artery disease, extreme agitation and other factors placed him at imminent risk of sudden death from cardiac arrhythmia. In many ways, this is an even more likely explanation for his death than an overdose. Either way, the police did not harm or kill him.”

Yesterday Governor Walz publicly declared yet again that “George Floyd was murdered in front of the world.” Having assigned the prosecution of the officers to former Nation of Islam race hustler Keith Ellison, Walz has long since abandoned any concern for a fair trial and compounded the tragedy with disgrace.