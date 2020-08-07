In the court of public opinion, Derek Chauvin and the three other Minneapolis police officers who detained George Floyd have already been found guilty of murder. Indeed, jury foreman Tim Walz has delivered the verdict several times over.

Former state and federal prosecutor George Parry nevertheless disputes the verdict in his American Spectator column “Who killed George Floyd?” Mr. Parry has also just published the column at Knowledge Is Good with an introduction that makes two additional observations.

In his column Mr. Parry argues that “the physical, scientific, and electronically recorded evidence in the case overwhelmingly and conclusively proves that these defendants are not guilty of the charges and, in fact, played no material role in bringing about Floyd’s death.” For a meticulously argued contrarian take on the death of George Floyd, read the whole thing here.

JOHN adds: See also my discussion of this subject here.